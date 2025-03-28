'Breaking Barriers' exhibit at MATC spotlights women in male-dominated fields

MILWAUKEE — A timely exhibition for Women’s History Month, Breaking Barriers, can be seen at MATC’s Create Gallery through April 4, 2025.

Photographer and curator Stephanie Bartz highlights women in professions traditionally held by men. “I wanted to create this during Women’s History Month. It was important to highlight and support these women, to shine a light on them,” said Bartz.

This is an ongoing project for Stephanie, currently showing 18 photographs, and she is open to photographing more women who are breaking barriers.

In addition to her photographs, the exhibit shows works by artists Roxane Mayeur, Ann Baer and photography students.

Stephanie recalls her mother: “My mom influenced me in so many ways. She was a single mom to my brother and me; she went to school, worked as a waitress and took care of us full time.” Stephanie’s mother was one of three women in a company of 300 men and eventually started her own business. “I was influenced by that,” said Bartz.

This exhibition makes you think twice about “A Woman’s Work.” It’s about representation. It educates, motivates and inspires people of all ages to question the norms and break their own barriers.

