Adekola Adedapo: Jazz legend with local ties

MILWAUKEE — I have been enjoying the melodic sounds of this local legend for decades. Adekola came by her talent naturally, though she didn’t start out singing.

“I was a theater baby. I started my dance career and had my first recital at age four,” says Adekola.

Growing up in Chicago and spending time with her grandparents introduced her to the world of music.

“My grandfather was part-owner of Club 411, and I would spend time with him there until my grandmother picked me up," she says.

While there, Adekola was mesmerized by the performances of Duke Ellington, Ella Fitzgerald, Billie Holiday, and others of that time, and knew she wanted to sing.

“I wanted to be out there on that stage, I wanted to feel the adoration of the crowd,” Adekola said.

Adekola has been performing around the area for more than 40 years. She has entertained audiences by incorporating African chants with jazz standards and scats. She was so committed to her craft that when children were small, she often did her show with them wrapped papoose style on her back.

In addition to singing, Adekola is a professional storyteller. She spent years teaching in the Milwaukee Public School system, worked with the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra Arts in the Community Education program, and acted as the Multicultural Program Coordinator for Alverno College. Her greatest claim, though, would be her three children. One of which is American Idol’s season 10, top 10 finalist Naima Adedapo.

I am proud to recognize Adekola for Women’s History Month!

