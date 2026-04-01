150 Years of leadership: The Woman’s Club of Wisconsin celebrates a legacy of impact

Long before women secured the right to vote, organizations like the Woman's Club of Wisconsin were already shaping communities and creating spaces for leadership, dialogue, and change.
“We were founded by amazing women who didn't let anything get in their way,” said Jane Kieffer Rath, a member of the club. “And the whole history of the club is about women who didn't let anything get in their way.”
Founded on a bold idea, the club began as a gathering of women meeting in each other’s homes—sharing ideas, supporting one another, and building a foundation for civic engagement. As interest and membership grew, so did their ambitions.
“In the 1880s they formed a stock company, which was the first woman-started stock company in the country,” Rath explained.
Through determination and collective effort, members raised enough money to purchase land and construct what became the first women’s club building in America—a structure that still stands today.
“So what you see is what people saw when the building was built,” Rath added, emphasizing the preservation of its historic character.
From the beginning, the club prioritized intellectual exchange. Members organized lectures, often planning them an entire year in advance—demonstrating a commitment to thoughtful, relevant programming.
“They're amazing,” Rath noted. “We could have those lectures today and be just as topical and timely.”
Service has also remained central to the club’s mission. Over the years, members have supported their community through charitable initiatives and grants to local nonprofits.
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“We make quilts for children in foster care. We have diaper drives, and we have all sorts of underwear drives and art supply drives for supporting people in the community,” Rath said.
Beyond service and leadership, the club fosters deep personal connections among its members.
“Smallwaukee really, really happens here,” Rath said with a laugh, referencing the close-knit relationships formed within the group.
This October, the Woman’s Club of Wisconsin will host a gala to celebrate 150 years of impact, resilience, and community.
“What we are celebrating now is the fact that A, we’re still here,” Rath reflected, “and that we still honor that amazing beginning.”
From humble gatherings in living rooms to a lasting institution, the club’s story is one of perseverance, vision, and enduring influence.
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