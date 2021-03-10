Women's History Month: Wis. governor, MKE mayor declare March 12 as 'Working Moms Day'

MILWAUKEE — This Women’s History Month, Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett is declaring Friday, March 12 as ‘Working Moms Day.’ Governor Tony Evers quickly followed suit making the same proclamation for the entire state of Wisconsin.

We met with the Wauwatosa woman who created the online platform for moms to feel alone during this pandemic, and a Shorewood mom who shares how it has made a difference in her life.

Shorewood mother of 4 and 7-year-old girls, Maggie Skarich-Joos is also running a meal delivery service called The Real Good Life, adding, “I sometimes feel like I have three kids, two I'm teaching how to read and one I’m getting to just walk on its own.”

She says the website Working Moms of Milwaukee has helped her, “Moral support articles and also looking in the comments and the moms saying yeah that resonates with me and knowing there's somebody out there.”

Susannah Lago is the creator of WorkingMomsofMilwaukee.com. The mom of a 3 and 6-year old knows how much families have endured, “It was a huge change like just how our family operates on a daily basis.”

Through her various social media platforms, people can share advice, exchange items they no longer need, and talk about the ups and downs of parenting, “Work things, to childcare, to breastfeeding. Moms need support more than ever.”

In addition to running the online platform for women, Lago also owns Style Up Group, a mobile pop-up events and styling company.

REBOUND RUNDOWN:



‘Working Moms Day’ Friday, March 12, 2021

Two virtual panel events: 12 pm: ‘Women in stem and farming’ 4 - 5 pm: 'Turning an idea into a business’

Learn more by clicking here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip