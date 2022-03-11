Women helping build Wisconsin Center project, urging others to join industry

MILWAUKEE — A Wisconsin native is making a big splash in the construction world and encouraging others to follow in her footsteps.

It’s Women in Construction Week and Gilbane Building Company Safety Manager Ally Dahlgren makes sure than every single person on the Wisconsin Center construction site is safe and ready to complete the project in less than 3 years.

“What I love about construction is there really is like a family aspect to it, amongst projects and amongst crews on site,” said Dahlgren.

After giving birth to her daughter Elena, Dahlgren says she wanted to get back into the workforce doing something she loved.

A career counselor suggested she try to explore her interests, and once she saw an internship opportunity on a building site, she jumped at the chance and never left.

“Every day is something different. I get to go out into the field and I get to interact with people,” said Dahlgren.

As the Wisconsin Center project continues at full speed, Dahlgren says she’s reminded every day why this is her passion and her purpose.

“In order to build a building, you know, take a field and turn it into something beautiful, it literally takes almost every kind of trait,” said Dahlgren. “If the only thing holding you back is the fear of you know, ‘I may be the only woman here or you know, maybe this is a man's world.’ I would say go for it.”

Dahlgren says while there are only four women on this crew of 60, she encourages anyone interested in construction to study about it and give it a shot.

