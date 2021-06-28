Menomonee Falls student earns scholarship while representing Wisconsin in national contest

MENOMONEE FALLS -- A Menomonee Falls student found a unique way to earn college scholarship money.

Veronica Goveas represented Wisconsin in the Distinguished Young Women national contest.

The incoming UW-Madison freshman just earned thousands of dollars from DYW.

Courtesy: Distinguished Young Women

Once called 'America's Junior Miss' is today a scholarship program called Distinguished Young Women to encourage ladies to be their best self.

For Goveas, it means even more, "Being able to represent Wisconsin as a woman of color, as a female I feel very empowered being a representative of so many girls of color."

Goveas received the top spot in Wisconsin, earning $4,000 scholarship dollars. She moved on to the nationals this past weekend.

Making her mother very proud, "Yes! We were in tears. I'm so proud that she is representing Wisconsin."

Because of the pandemic, the contest categories were pre-recorded. Goveas shared the impromptu question, "If space exploration should or should not be pursued."

Being put on the spot is not so difficult for Goveas. She has competed in the Scripps National Spelling Bee. We featured her on TMJ4 News five years ago.

Her talent was Indian dance, "So to be able to showcase my culture and talents and get a scholarship for that is really unique and something that I really value."

Goveas also found three other scholarship avenues. This includes the Herb Kohl Excellence Scholarship Program.

Her mom's advice to other parents, "Apply for all of the scholarships. There are a lot of opportunities out there. Counselors - school counselors! They helped us a lot too."

Goveas finished in the top eight in the Distinguished Young Women Nationals, garnering her another $7,000 in scholarship money.

Courtesy: Distinguished Young Women

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip