Girls' Day at Milwaukee City Hall goes virtual

MILWAUKEE — Even the pandemic could not stop this year's Girls' Day at City Hall.

The event, which usually draws dozens of girls to downtown Milwaukee, went virtual this year due to the pandemic but still focused on empowering young women.

It highlighted strong women in political leadership roles and public service, featuring speakers and panel discussions.

Milwaukee Alderwoman Milele Coggs first started this annual event to encourage younger generations to consider public service careers.

Speakers shared words of encouragement.

"Nothing matters as much as your belief in yourself. No matter what others around me think," said Dr. Adanna Johnson, Associate Vice President for Student Equity and Inclusion at Georgetown University.

Leaders stressed how important it is for women and women of color to have a role in this space and told their own stories of the challenges they faced along the way.

"I had an experience that was immeasurable. I started to get over the imposter syndrome and feel confident in myself. I think a lot of people deal with that," said Makda Fessahaye, City of Milwaukee Department of Employee Relations Director.

There is still a long way to go, but there have been some strides when it comes to women in public service.

The Pew Research Center reported currently women make up just over a quarter of Congress, the highest percentage in the country's history.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip