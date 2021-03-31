A lesson in charity: Racine girl helping those in need with care kits

RACINE — When Brooklynn Grehig learned Living Faith Lutheran Church was collecting personal care kits for people living in poverty, she asked her grandma if they could help.

"We got like two to three kits and then we started calling our family members," she said.

Brooklynn was inspired to collect enough for 40 kits, but by the end of it all, she ended up with 82 kits and $150 to buy more.

"For each care kit you need one towel, two bars of soap, one sturdy comb, one nail clipper and one toothbrush," she said.

The members at Living Faith Lutheran Church were so surprised to see how much kindness came from the heart of one small human being.

"She has a heart of gold," Vicki Siefert. "We were just astounded, that is the type of thing we were hoping for when we reached out to the community to join us, and so for it to reach the heart of a little girl."

Brooklyn's grandmother Jacki Kirt had no idea a conversation over pancakes and fries would lead to such a great gift.

"I am so proud of her. She is incredible. She took a small little thing I thought we would do together and just made it huge."

Brooklynn Gherig can teach us all a lesson in charity.

"It makes me feel good that I am helping people totally out in this country, and in this country, so they can always have what they need. They will always feel loved," she said.

