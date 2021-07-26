Weather threatens competition in Tokyo on Day 4

The hot temperatures and strong sun have been a consistent topic of discussion at the Tokyo Games. Now competitors and organizers alike may have the opposite problem. Tropical storm Nepartak is hovering off the coast, bringing heavy rain and strong winds ultimately impacting multiple events.

On Tuesday, several sports were affected. Surfing medal events were moved a day earlier for better conditions in an attempt to finish before heavy swells arrive. The medal rounds were slated to occur on Wednesday.

The beginning of the women's triathlon event was also delayed due to the rainy conditions on the track. The event eventually began under less-than-ideal conditions with strong winds in the area. Rowing and archery were also impacted earlier in the day.

The gold medal match in softball scheduled to take place on Wednesday between the United States and Japan could be another event that is impacted by the weather conditions.

Tropical storm Nepartak is scheduled to make landfall early Wednesday. The center will hit land approximately 230 miles north of Tokyo. The good news for organizers is that the storm didn't make landfall overnight on Tuesday so the area was spared from heavy rains. However, the storm remained a tropical storm instead of downgrading to a tropical depression so it still has winds of close to 70 mph.

The one positive of the storm is that it has helped cool temperatures in the area. Tuesday's temperatures hovered around 88 degrees Fahrenheit, which were below the previous average of 95 degrees Fahrenheit experienced earlier in the Games.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.

