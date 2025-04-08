A program aimed at stopping young offenders from becoming career criminals is working so well, there have been no repeat offenders in four years.

The Waukesha County Teen Court is a place where low level offenders who plead guilty get sentenced by their peers—other teenagers.

TMJ4 (From Left to right) Samarth Singh from Brookfield Academy, Simone Murrell from Oak Creek High School, Emerald Gould from Arrowhead High School and Adya Gupta from Brookfield East High School are just four of the students who help make up the Waukesha County Teen Court program.

"Bailiff, calling the case,” said Fred Garcia to start the proceedings.

It is just like any courtroom but the defense, prosecution, and jury are all teens."

TMJ4 Clarice Ruehl is a Waukesha County Teen Court judge.

"Ladies and gentlemen of the jury,” said Simone Murrell from Oak Creek High School as she started her mock defense.

This case was just a mock case to show how the process all works. The teens were presenting a vaping in school case and even had to determine the community service sentence.

TMJ4 Waukesha County Teen Court

“We have determined that the punishment is 20 service hours and three teen court sessions,” said Samarth Singh from Brookfield Academy as he talked about a sentencing recommendation.

TMJ4 Emerald Gould from Arrowhead High School and Adya Gupta from Brookfield East High School act as prosecutors in the mock case.

The Waukesha County Teen Court allows people, who are under 18 years old and arrested for low-level offense, who plead guilty to go through this court program to get their sentence. Once the sentence is completed, the offenders can have their records expunged.

Watch: Zero repeat offenders: Waukesha County Teen Court shows impressive results for 4 years

Waukesha youth court prevents reoffenders

It has become such a positive experience, Emerald Gould from Arrowhead High School, said she heard her classmates, who have been offenders, praise the program before she joined.

"I heard people at my school talking about it because they had gone through the system and were talking about it,” said Emerald.

TMJ4 Samarth Singh from Brookfield Academy (left) and Simone Murrell from Oak Creek High School (middle) sit next to court volunteer Megan who is acting as a mock defendant.

All the students involved said the whole experience has changed their entire perspective on kids and crime.

“Everyone's life is much different,” said Adya Gupta from Brookfield East High School.

“They might not be that kind of person, but they get involved with the wrong crowd, or they make one bad choice,” said Simone Murrell

TMJ4 Clarice Ruehl acts as a judge for the Waukesha County Teen Court.

A judge for teen court said the success rate is incredible. In the last four years, the number of teens who re-offended after completing the program is zero.

"Such magic occurs when you have peers running the show and peers being the jurors, and how that interaction works in the court process is pretty incredible,” said Clarice Ruehl, a Waukesha County Teen Court judge.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip