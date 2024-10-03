You could be Waukesha County's next snow plow driver

WAUKESHA, Wis. — It may be 70 degrees outside, but Waukesha County is already preparing for snow and the winter season. The county is currently in desperate need of snowplow drivers, and the push is on to hire them before the weather changes.

TMJ4 Lowell Holcomb (left) and Nicholas Marszalkowski stand in front of snow removal equipment at the Waukesah County Airport. Waukesha County is looking to hire more snow plow drivers before it gets colder.

Nicholas Marszalkowski started plowing streets in Waukesha County right out of high school. Now, more than a decade later, he oversees snow removal at the airport.

“We have the joystick that will curl the blade back,” said Marszalkowski, demonstrating how the plows work.

TMJ4 Nicholas Marszalkowski works for grounds and maintenance at the Waukesha County Airport.

The county is looking to hire around two dozen snowplow drivers, primarily for the airport. They used to contract out the job, but now they are handling the work themselves. The need is so great that the county created a recruitment video parodying the movie Airplane!

“I am serious, and don’t call me Shirley,” Marszalkowski quips in the video.

Watch: No special training required to be a snow plow driver in Waukesha County:

Waukesha County hiring snowplow drivers as training starts next week

“One advantage we have in Waukesha is that because of the way we remove snow, we remain open more than a lot of other airports in the area, especially those our size,” said Kurt Stanich, manager of Waukesha County Airport.

No special training is required to become a snowplow driver, but the county is on a time crunch.

TMJ4 Lowell Holcomb climbs into the machines that helps brush the snow off the tarmac at the airport.

“The last couple of years, we’ve had the Halloween storm,” said Lowell Holcomb, who handles grounds and maintenance for Waukesha County Airport.

TMJ4

The county assures that, no matter what, the roads and the airport will be plowed. But the airport crew maintains they have the cooler equipment to do it with.

“It is really fun to play with,” said Marszalkowski.

The county will be hiring throughout the entire snow season. You can apply here.

