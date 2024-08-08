Heartache already for some farmers as the summer rainfalls keep stacking up. It has some desperate for sunny days.

“I lost a lot of crops and I threw a lot of money at it,” said Brian Krokowski.

TMJ4 Brian Krokowski shows how his tomato plants are dying.

The Mukwonago vegetable farmer says this is one of his most challenging years as a farmer.

“This is the worst tomato crop I have had in 37 years,” said Brian Krokowski.

TMJ4 Brian Krokowski looks over his barely producing tomato plants.

Tomatoes and sweet corn are his biggest money makers. Brian’s wife happens to be an expert at crops and plants. Kristin Krokowski works for the University of Wisconsin Madison Extension. She knows the problem but can’t offer a fix.

TMJ4 Kristin Krokowski examines the plants.

“The issue is we have had too much rain in too short of a time,” said Kristin Krokowski. “The weeds are providing so much competition that they are shading out the plants and they can’t compete.”

Watch: Scorching summer heat affecting crops in Mukwonago

'Worst crop in years': Scorching summer heat affecting crops in Mukwonago

On top of that, all of the rain and the heat have fungi and bacteria running rampant over the plants.

TMJ4 Keith Schmidt owns The Elegant Farmer, shows off the big apple crop this year.

But head to the other side of Mukwonago and it is a different story.

“This year is probably the best in history,” said Keith Schmidt, owner of the Elegant Farmer.

Keith Schmidt who owns The Elegant Farmer says the rain will probably mean extra big and delicious apples.

TMJ4 Keith Schmidt who owns The Elegant Farmer looks at the apple trees.

“We have another month to go. So you can imagine this apple will come out to maybe about this,” said Keith.

Brian admits he has some great crops too like his onions. But mainly he is left with wet grounds and no way to get tractors in.

“You see all the stuff that needs to be done and you can’t do nothing,” said Brian.

TMJ4 The Krokowski farm fields.

The Krokowskis say the season isn’t a total loss. They just hope the rest of the season isn’t as wet.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip