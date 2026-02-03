Witness video captures Wauwatosa police response to 'incident' in Brookfield

BROOKFIELD, Wis. — A Wauwatosa police squad car was involved in a crash at the intersection of Tru Lane and West North Avenue in Brookfield on Tuesday, leading to road closures and a large police response.

Witnesses who work at the intersection said they saw multiple police squads speed through the area before a crash occurred. Cellphone video captured by the witnesses shows what appears to be an officer tackling a

suspect wearing a yellow jacket in a nearby front yard.

"It looked like he intentionally ran into the other cop car, which was confusing at first, and then we quickly realized when the guy got out and started running and he started chasing him that the guy stole the cop car," said Michelle Cochran, who works at the intersection where the incident occurred. "And they tackled him down and we were all so proud and happy that no one got really injured."

Three vehicles were towed from the scene, including the marked Wauwatosa police car. Roads in the area were temporarily closed during the investigation but have since reopened.

Wauwatosa police, the Wisconsin State Patrol and other agencies responded to the incident. Police confirmed there are no other suspects at large and said they would provide additional information later in the day.

