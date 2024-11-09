Wisconsin Lutheran score 10 unanswered in the second half to beat New Berlin West 23-14

NEW BERLIN, WI — Wisconsin Lutheran put on a great showing on the third weekend of the WIAA playoffs, beating New Berlin West 23-14.

Wisconsin Lutheran struck first as running back Malcolm Campbell broke through the line and raced to the end zone.

But West struck back when Brad Zganjar scored from inside the 5-yard line to tie it 7-7.

Watch: Wisconsin Lutheran score 10 in the second half to beat New Berlin

Wisconsin Lutheran defeats New Berlin West 23-14

The game continued back and forth as both teams scored before halftime.

On the first drive of the second half, Lutheran quarterback Cooper Sievert rolled out and threw a touchdown to Henry Szymanski, putting Lutheran up 20-14.

Lutheran added a field goal before the end of the game and held West scoreless in the second half.

Lutheran will go on to face Catholic Memorial next week.

