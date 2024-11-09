Watch Now
Wisconsin Lutheran score 10 unanswered in the second half to beat New Berlin West 23-14

A strong defense-led Wisconsin Lutheran past New Berlin West, getting them to the next level in the WIAA playoffs
Wisconsin Lutheran Running back Malcolm Campbell scores in the Vikings win over New Berlin West
NEW BERLIN, WI — Wisconsin Lutheran put on a great showing on the third weekend of the WIAA playoffs, beating New Berlin West 23-14.

Wisconsin Lutheran struck first as running back Malcolm Campbell broke through the line and raced to the end zone.

But West struck back when Brad Zganjar scored from inside the 5-yard line to tie it 7-7.

The game continued back and forth as both teams scored before halftime.

On the first drive of the second half, Lutheran quarterback Cooper Sievert rolled out and threw a touchdown to Henry Szymanski, putting Lutheran up 20-14.

Lutheran added a field goal before the end of the game and held West scoreless in the second half.

Lutheran will go on to face Catholic Memorial next week.

