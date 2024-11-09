Wisconsin Lutheran score 10 unanswered in the second half to beat New Berlin West 23-14

NEW BERLIN, WI — Wisconsin Lutheran put on a great showing on the third weekend of the WIAA playoffs, beating New Berlin West 23-14.
Wisconsin Lutheran struck first as running back Malcolm Campbell broke through the line and raced to the end zone.
But West struck back when Brad Zganjar scored from inside the 5-yard line to tie it 7-7.
Watch: Wisconsin Lutheran score 10 in the second half to beat New Berlin
The game continued back and forth as both teams scored before halftime.
On the first drive of the second half, Lutheran quarterback Cooper Sievert rolled out and threw a touchdown to Henry Szymanski, putting Lutheran up 20-14.
Lutheran added a field goal before the end of the game and held West scoreless in the second half.
Lutheran will go on to face Catholic Memorial next week.
