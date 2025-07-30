Wisconsin ATV, UTV advocates push to close loophole allowing out-of-state registrations on roads

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. — Wisconsin ATV and UTV advocates are working to close a loophole that allows recreational vehicles with out-of-state registrations to operate on roads and highways where they say they don't belong. The issue has become significant enough that a new bill has been introduced in the Wisconsin Assembly to address the problem.

"There are a few companies from out of state, South Dakota and Montana, that are marketing registering UTVs in those states as on-highway vehicles. And their claim is, they can then operate them anywhere in Wisconsin," said Matt Thompson, president of the Okauchee Area ATV/UTV Club.

His organization has joined with the Wisconsin ATV/UTV Association asking for the change.

Thompson shared photos of a UTV driving around the Oconomowoc area with a Montana motorcycle plate. Oconomowoc Police have encountered several such vehicles and have pulled them over to educate owners driving them through the city.

The problem stems from a regulatory gap: if a UTV can obtain a regular motorcycle vehicle license from out of state, it can legally drive anywhere in Wisconsin, including highways and interstates.

During a recent Assembly committee hearing, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Policy Officer Matthew Wehn testified about the confusion this creates.

"Allowing operations of ATV and UTV to operate as a motor vehicle does blur the line between ATV and UTV. It creates confusion for the public, law enforcement motor vehicle operators," Wehn said.

Beyond the safety concerns, there's also a financial impact. When owners register their vehicles out of state, Wisconsin loses funding that would normally support trail maintenance and safety programs.

"We pay our own way and that all comes through the registration fund," Thompson explained.

The Okauchee Area ATV/UTV Club has been working with local municipalities to properly allow these recreational vehicles on certain public roads. However, Thompson believes people exploiting the loophole undermine these legitimate efforts.

"What this does is undermine that," Thompson said.

The bill has had its initial hearing in the Assembly transportation committee, but still needs a vote there to move forward. TMJ4 will continue to follow this legislation as it develops.

