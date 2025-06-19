Wisconsin day care owners fear rate hikes as state funding set to expire

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Day care providers across Wisconsin are facing a critical deadline as the state program is set to expire in just two weeks, with no clear replacement funding in sight.

"I don't know how anybody could fill the gap. I don't know how that happens other than raising rates. And I can't fathom that because it would be large," said Sarah Kirschling, a Waukesha day care owner.

TMJ4 News reporter Rebecca Klopf began following this story after a Waukesha mom reached out to her several weeks ago asking about the future of childcare funding in the state. This prompted Rebecca to also speak with daycare owners like Kirschling to understand how the proposed changes would impact their small businesses.

TMJ4 House Speaker Robin Vos stands with State Rep. Joy Goeben, (R) Hobart (right).

While both Republicans and Democrats acknowledge Wisconsin faces a childcare crisis, they differ significantly on how to address it.

"We all know one of the glaring realities facing our state is the growing cost and lack of availability of childcare," said State Representative Joy Goeben, Republican from Hobart.

Democrats have advocated for continuing the Child Care Counts program, which was established during the COVID-19 pandemic to provide direct funding to childcare centers. However, Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has made it clear that approach won't continue.

"Their model is one that I don't think we will ever support by just writing out checks to childcare providers hoping they charge less to the parents. Ours is really to make sure the parents have access to the resources and hopefully incentives to get the best quality care," Vos said.

This position has left many day care providers confused, as state funding for childcare has been a consistent feature across multiple administrations.

Collab Media/Shutterstock Kids eating snacks.

Kirschling, who has operated Giggly Hugs Child Care Center in Waukesha for 15 years, explained that her facility has used previous state funding for essential purposes like staff training and providing raises to retain teachers during worker shortages.

Republicans have proposed alternative solutions, including zero-percent interest loans, funding for day cares that offer qualifying 4K programs, and loosening state regulations. The latter would allow 16-year-olds to watch infants and children and permit in-home daycares to care for more children.

shine.graphics/Shutterstock.com A child holds a pacifier.

However, Kirschling believes these measures won't adequately replace the funding that disappears in two weeks.

"I don't see how there would be any other way than raising rates. I would say there are a lot of centers in jeopardy of closing down because it is going to be really rough," Kirschling said.

Small business owners like Kirschling feel caught middle of a political debate while facing immediate financial pressures. Parents across Waukesha County have also expressed concerns about potential rate increases that could make childcare unaffordable for many families.

Republicans were scheduled to meet to discuss this issue Thursday, but the meeting has been postponed. It will likely happen next week, further shortening the timeline for a solution before the current funding expires.

