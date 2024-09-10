WIN-WIN: Waukesha farm gets paid for produce used by Hunger Task Force

WAUKESHA, Wis. — A Waukesha County farm calls its partnership with the Hunger Task Force a win for everyone.

Gwenyn Hill Organic farm in Waukesha is selling its produce to Hunger Task Force, which is using the vegetables to help seniors, children and other low-income people get nutritious food.

TMJ4 News People work the fields at Gwenyn Hill Organic Farm.

Liz Lyon is busy at Gwenyn Hill Organic Farm. She is thew vegetable production manager on the farm.

“We grow and sell a lot of fruits and vegetables,” said Liz.

TMJ4 News Liz Lyon, Gwenyn Hill Organic Farm

Today, they are harvesting eggplants. But not all the vegetable have been looking this good. The farm already took a hit this year with their lettuce.

“We lost some crops this year from flooding and really wet fields,” said Liz. “So for a lot popular crops they aren't as abundant as they would be.”

TMJ4 News Liz Lyon holds a Japanese eggplant. The Hunger Task Force is using funds to purchase potatoes, onions, carrots, garlic and Japanese eggplants from Gwenyn Hill Farm.

But there are crops that are thriving and some of those have a special destination. Hunger Task Force is buying produce from Gwenyn Hill using federal grants. The vegetables are heading to 200 food sites around Milwaukee County. It fills in a big gap. Sarah Bressler, the farm manager at Hunger Task Force, say the organization needs a variety of food.

TMJ4 News Sarah Bressler, the farm manager at the Hunger Task Force, in the field at Gwenyn Hill Organic Farm.

"To support and ensure culturally appropriate and relevant foods for network sites,” said Bressler.

There are six farms who are that Hunger Task Force is buying from this year.

“We are able to take this produce and distribute it to families in need,” said Bressler.

TMJ4 News

“It is a great thing that we are still getting paid for all the work we are putting into grow this by Hunger Task Force,” said Liz.

Gwenyn Hill will be supplying fresh produce through the end of October to Hunger Task Force.

