Whitnall Middle School teacher charged with possession of child pornography

A Whitnall Middle School teacher has been charged with two counts of possession of child pornography.

Ryan Craig, 37, teaches 8th grade English, according to a criminal complaint.

According to the criminal complaint, the City of Muskego Police Department received a tip from Google and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that fifteen files were uploaded and stored in Google Photos and Drive. Google had classified these files as "pubescent minor engaged in a sex act" or "pubescent minor engaged in lascivious exhibition." When Muskego investigators looked into the 15 photos further, they determined that "at least three" of them were child sexual abusive material (CSAM).

The photographs described in the criminal complaint for count one include children who "appear to be under the age of approximately eight" interacting with adult genitalia or displaying their own genitalia.

The photographs described in the criminal complaint for count two include photographs of females described as "pubescent," "of teen age," and "possibly nearing adulthood or young adults." In some of these pictures, the subject appears to be photographing them self, but not all. Each subject is depicted in various degrees of nudity.

Court documents show investigators were able to match the IP address of the Google Accounts the photos were uploaded through to Craig's home address.

Investigators seized "electronics" from Craig's home and "forensic analysis of these devices is underway."

Each count carries a sentence of 25 years imprisonment, $100,000 fine or both.

Read the full criminal complaint below:

Criminal Complaint for Ryan Craig by TMJ4 News on Scribd

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip