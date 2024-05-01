What's driving women to the Waukesha Trump rally

WAUKESHA, Wis. — People lined up for hours for a chance to see Former President Donald Trump in Waukesha. An important block of voters, women, had a strong turn out for the campaign rally.

TMJ4 Penny Pietruszynski (center) from West Bend, and her two friends came for the Trump campaign rally.

Women showed up with their sisters, their friends and their children to support the past president. Everyone Waukesha County reporter Rebecca Klopf spoke to outside the Waukesha County Expo Center considered themselves an “Always Trump” voter. That means they plan to back the former president no matter what. For the Gonzales family from Waukesha, they came with their two small children and they say they are voting for Trump because of their values.

TMJ4 Brooke and David Gonzalez with their two children.

“Just being Christians we want to be vocal about what God is doing,” said Brooke Gonzalez

“That includes politics, how we treat children. Whether or not we raise them with the idea that they can be whatever gender they choose or whether that is something the Lord has created in them,” said David Gonzalez.

While Ellen Bender from Delafield says she is backing Trump because of the economy.

TMJ4 Ellen Bender from Delafield

“Inflation is too much. Just going to the grocery store is ridiculous. You get barely anything for $100,” said Bender.

“Abortion is a big issue for me,” said Penny Pietruszynski from West Bend who says she is anti-abortion.

That issue hit very hard in downtown Waukesha where we went to ask people if they knew about the rally. Some people like Joey Bethe and Karen Hondlik said they would not be supporting Trump because of where he stands on their important issues.

TMJ4 Joey Bethe from Waukesha

“Access to healthcare, reproductive rights, trans rights,” said Joey Bethe.

“Every issue related to women is important to me,” said Karen Hondlik from Waukesha. “Abortion is really important to me. The right to choose.”

TMJ4 Karen Hondlik from Waukesha

Women voters were critical in the 2020 presidential race. According to the Pew Research Center, President Trump won 44 percent of women’s votes while President Biden won 55 percent. However, that number has been dropping for Trump, according to a January Quinnipiac University poll. 58 percent of women back Biden while 36 percent back Trump. But there are still women out there who aren’t sure if they are even going to cast a ballot in this Presidential election.

“Will you vote this year?” asked reporter Rebecca Klopf.

“I’m thinking about it but I’m not sure,” said a woman in Waukesha who did not want to give her name.

The former president was making two campaign stops Wednesday. Besides Waukesha, he was also going to Michigan to rally voters.

