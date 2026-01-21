'We were this close’: Waukesha couple’s adoption put in limbo by federal visa pause

WAUKESHA — Joe and Kristin Finn had packed a suitcase and prepared a bedroom in their Waukesha home, expecting to fly to Colombia this week to finalize their daughter’s international adoption.

Instead, the couple now faces uncertainty after new federal guidance paused the issuance of certain immigrant visas.

“We were this close, and our government is saying ‘stop,'” Joe said.

The Finns began the adoption process about three years ago. They said they completed numerous background checks, biometric screenings, and financial disclosures.

Watch: Waukesha couple’s adoption put in limbo by federal visa pause

Waukesha couple facing uncertainty during international adoption

They had planned to travel on Sunday to meet their daughter in person for the first time.

“Now all of that is at risk,” Kristin Finn said. “The plans, the things we bought for her, the hotel reservations — everything is set, but we don’t know if we can go.”

Kristin and Joe Finn. Kristin and Joe Finn.

According to guidance posted by the U.S. Department of State, effective January 21, the department has paused the issuance of immigrant visas for nationals of certain countries, including Colombia, while it reviews whether applicants may rely on public benefits. The guidance states interviews may continue, but consular offices will not issue immigrant visas during the pause.

The State Department classifies international adoption visas as immigrant visas.

“It’s really frustrating to have it be this close and have it just put an indefinite pause,” Kristin Finn said.

The Finns said their adoption agency told them there is no clear timeline for when — or if — a visa could be issued for their daughter.

“We walked around the house with the computer,” Joe Finn said. “She saw her bedroom and met the dogs. We just want to go get her and bring her home.”

TMJ4 News

They now must decide whether to wait in the United States or travel without knowing when they could return home together.

Adoption professionals say the situation is unusual.

“It’s a little startling. There have been travel bans on visas in the past, but there has always been an adoption exception,” said Angie Flannery, executive director of Adoption Choice Inc.

“Most of us are hoping that was an oversight from the government.”

TMJ4 News contacted the U.S. Department of State seeking clarification on how the pause applies to adoption cases and whether any exceptions exist. The department did not respond by deadline.

Despite the uncertainty, the Finns said they are contacting lawmakers and remain committed.

“And we would do it all over again,” Joe Finn said.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip