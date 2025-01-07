'We don’t want to be homeless': Waukesha woman searches for housing after encampment vacated

WAUKESHA — Amera Allam, her fiancé, and their dog sat next to their belongings Tuesday, watching workers dismantle a homeless encampment near Frame Park in Waukesha.

She had been staying there since August after her landlord asked her and her family to leave the home they had been renting.

"We did not plan to be out here long-term. We were never supposed to be outside in the first place," Allam said.

Now, she’s struggling to find shelter again, explaining that she and others at the encampment received notices to vacate the property on Dec. 30.

Since then, members of One Tree Ministry-Outreach and other volunteers have been working to help relocate those remaining at the site.

On Tuesday morning, crews managed by the property’s owner began clearing the area, disposing of materials, and escorting the few individuals still present.

Waukesha Mayor Shawn Reilly, reached by phone, said all residents had vacated the property by Tuesday morning. He noted that encampment residents had been given two to three weeks' notice and were offered resources.

Allam, however, said those resources fell short.

"The only resources we've been getting are totes with hats, gloves, and flashlights," she said. "People are giving us stuff to keep us out here."

Allam emphasized she is actively looking for housing but has struggled to get in touch with the right people.

"We don't want to be homeless. Not every homeless person does," she said. "I wish the city would really look at who is trying to get out of this situation and reach out to us somehow."

The encampment has been a point of contention within the Waukesha community. Nearby residents have expressed concerns about activities at the site.

According to Mayor Reilly, authorities were first called to clear the property in May of last year. Despite this, individuals continued to return.

Reilly confirmed the property manager will have someone on-site to prevent future encampments.

While Allam continues her search for housing assistance, she is concerned that the eviction will hinder her and others' ability to find shelter, particularly during winter.

Organizations like One Tree Ministry-Outreach are seeking donations to assist during the transition. For more information, you can visit their Facebook page.

Additional Resources for the unhoused in Waukesha:

