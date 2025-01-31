'We don't run out of food': Waukesha food pantry reassures families amid growing demand

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Since the holidays, a food pantry in Waukesha has been seeing long lines of people and hundreds of new families.

Typically, January is when the Food Pantry Servicing Waukesha County experiences a slowdown. However, the rising numbers have people worried that they could run out of food.

“The holidays were very bad, but we got through. We had to sell stuff in the house that you don't use,” said a retired man who using the food pantry, who we are not identifying.

TMJ4 Retired man waits for his food box.

He says this is a place he and his wife never expected to need.

“Most of us worked all our lives, hard, good jobs. Once you retire you are supposed to be okay. But no,” said the man.

TMJ4 Lyndsay Johnson, the executive director of the Food Pantry Serving Waukesha County., stocks the shelves with food.

He says the cost of heat, water, gas, and groceries has all gone up with inflation. The couple reached the point of choosing to pay bills over buying food. And they aren’t the only ones.

Lyndsay Johnson, executive director of the Food Pantry Serving Waukesha County, says that in the fall they were serving around 100 families a day.

Watch: 'We don't run out': Waukesha food pantry reassures families amid influx

Waukesha food pantry sees influx of clients

In recent weeks, they’ve seen that number rise to as high as 200 a day. Normally, those numbers drop in January, but the pantry is seeing them remain steady. This is causing people to flood the parking lot and line up outside, fearful there won’t be enough.

TMJ4 People line up outside of the Food Pantry Serving Waukesha County before it opens.

“If this is your grocery store, you want to make sure you have the best variety for your family,” said Johnson.

TMJ4 Volunteer checks food before taking it to a client.

“You want them to know you won't run out of food?” asks reporter Rebecca Klopf.

"We don't run out of food,” said Johnson.

TMJ4 Bill Jansen is a volunteer with the Food Pantry Serving Waukesha County. He is holding a box of food he packed for needy families.

Longtime volunteer Bill Jansen packs food for needy families. He says lately he’s seeing more and more people, especially those older than him, who need help now.

"When I see the box I just packed go out to someone's car along with some meat, some frozen milk, and other incidentals, I feel blessed that I don't have to have it," Bill said.

"What does this food mean to you?" Rebecca asked as a man received his food for the week.

"It means eating. We don't eat all the time," the man said.

With the increase in families coming to the pantry, there is an increased need for donations. If you want to help, donate here.

