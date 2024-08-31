Watch Now
'We built a family': Waukesha South football team ready to shine

IMG_3268 (1).jpg
WAUKESHA, Wis. — The Waukesha South High School Football team knows what it looks like to overcome adversity. The team canceled the 2022 season because of injuries. Last year, a game was canceled because there were not enough players. But this year, they say they are ready to make a comeback.

IMG_7163.JPG
Waukesha South football team takes the field.

“My freshman year experience we had to end the season short. And last year we had to forfeit a game,” said Ben Pizzala, Waukesha South football player and senior.

Ben Pizzala
Ben Pizzala, senior

In the past two years, South has dealt with dwindling numbers. At one point, Dan Schreier, the athletic director, said there were 11 healthy players.

IMG_2073.jpg
Dan Schreier, athletic director of Waukesha South High School

“This class we have right now has gone through challenges since COVID,” said Schreier.

IMG_3268 (1).jpg
Waukesha South football players link arms to head to the coin toss.

But this year, they are fielding a team of more than 30 players. A big deal, but it still means players don’t get a break from the field.

“A lot of our team plays both ways but we try to make the best of what we have,” said Wiltz.

Cooper Wiltz
Cooper Wiltz, sophomore

Sophomore Cooper Wiltz is one of more than 20 sophomores helping to build the team. Dan Scheier says each of these players come out onto the field with so much heart and play for more than just a W. But for each other.

IMG_7160.jpg
Waukesha South High School student section dressing in Red, White and Blue.

“It has been a big step forward,” said Pizzala.

“We built a family through the team,” said Wiltz. “We just work harder and harder every day.”

