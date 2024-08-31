WAUKESHA, Wis. — The Waukesha South High School Football team knows what it looks like to overcome adversity. The team canceled the 2022 season because of injuries. Last year, a game was canceled because there were not enough players. But this year, they say they are ready to make a comeback.

TMJ4 Waukesha South football team takes the field.

“My freshman year experience we had to end the season short. And last year we had to forfeit a game,” said Ben Pizzala, Waukesha South football player and senior.

TMJ4 News Ben Pizzala, senior

In the past two years, South has dealt with dwindling numbers. At one point, Dan Schreier, the athletic director, said there were 11 healthy players.

TMJ4 Dan Schreier, athletic director of Waukesha South High School

“This class we have right now has gone through challenges since COVID,” said Schreier.

TMJ4 Waukesha South football players link arms to head to the coin toss.

But this year, they are fielding a team of more than 30 players. A big deal, but it still means players don’t get a break from the field.

Watch: Waukesha South football team ready to shine

'We built a family': Waukesha South football team ready to shine

“A lot of our team plays both ways but we try to make the best of what we have,” said Wiltz.

TMJ4 News Cooper Wiltz, sophomore

Sophomore Cooper Wiltz is one of more than 20 sophomores helping to build the team. Dan Scheier says each of these players come out onto the field with so much heart and play for more than just a W. But for each other.

TMJ4 Waukesha South High School student section dressing in Red, White and Blue.

“It has been a big step forward,” said Pizzala.

“We built a family through the team,” said Wiltz. “We just work harder and harder every day.”

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip