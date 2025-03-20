WAUWATOSA, Wis. — The stakes couldn't be higher for the Wauwatosa West boys basketball team. They understand that they could make history this weekend in Madison.

" Since summer workouts we knew that we had a talented team," says Jake Hanson. "About the middle of the season mark we realized that we've had something special going."

Re-writing history is what this Trojans team is trying to do. No team before them has played in a state tournament. They want to be the first team ever to bring home the gold ball.

Wauwatosa West boys basketball team looks to make history this weekend

Wauwatosa West makes history

" I like our team chemistry," head coach Chris Newbauer said. "They bought into the defensive end of the floor, and that's what turned our season around. I like our personalities on the team."

Starting point guard Jalen Brown said he feels this team is built for these big moments. He doesn't shy away from the spotlight.

"It's difficult to guard me because I can score in many ways, Jalen beamed. "I can score on and off the ball coming into this game. I know it's a big stage. I shine in bright lights."

