Waukesha veteran says he had no choice but to cancel the Memorial Day Parade

A tradition to honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice has been canceled in Waukesha. The Memorial Day parade was called off.

"There's Jack and Milton and Paul, Wayne and James, or Jim,” said Patrick Craney, president of the Allied Veterans of Waukesha.

He is reading the names he etched off the Vietnam War Wall Memorial that he has hung over his desk to look at everyday.

"Those are people who I served with that were killed in action,” said Patrick.

He says on Memorial Day when he marches he thinks about them. Patrick is a Vietnam veteran who was awarded a Purple Heart after being wounded serving our country. He was also the person who had to make the painful decision to call off the Waukesha Memorial Day Parade. He heads up the Allied Veterans of Waukesha which represents all the various veterans group in the city.

"The veterans in the veterans groups are becoming older. They don't feel they have the physical ability to be in the parade, to march in the parade or carry flags, carry rifles that sort of thing,” said Patrick.

Patrick says age and ability to march wasn’t the only factor in canceling, but it was a big one. He says the average age for the veterans group is between 75 to mid 80s. Patrick says the VFW color guard had to turn in their rifles and their uniforms because they couldn't carry the rifles and march.

When community members heard the parade they love to watch was canceled many were saddened.

"It is a time for all us to come together to celebrate those who put their lives down for our country. It is important for me and my family to be out there and celebrate in that way,” said Michael Aidoo, a longtime Wauskeha resident and teacher who brings his children to the parade.

"The Memorial Day parade in any town is so important like I said, for the community and to remind us to think beyond just the parade,” said Barbara Gauch, a Waukesha resident.

“Memorial Day is important to me and my life, for obvious reasons, so I'm more disappointed,” said Patrick.

Even though there will not be a parade on Memorial Day, there will betwo ceremonies in Waukesha to remember the veterans who were lost. The City of Waukesha posted the two ceremonies the public is invited to attend.

Riverside Ceremony (10:00 a.m.)

"A river ceremony will take place at Veterans Park, (710 N. West Ave), at 10:00 a.m. We welcome all to gather together and cast flowers into the river in tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice."

Memorial Day Service at Cutler Park (11:00 a.m.)

"Please join us for a program honoring all who have died and served our country. Speakers will include the honorable mayor, Shawn Reilly, and keynote speaker, David Carroll, PhD, Assistant Clinical Professor of Behavioral Health Psychology, School of Education and Human Services, Carroll University. The Waukesha Civic Band will perform the National Emblem March."

