Waukesha teen charged in deaths of mother, stepfather to appear in court for arraignment

WAUKESHA, Wis. — The Waukesha teenager charged with killing his mother and stepfather will be back in a Waukesha County courtroom for his arraignment on Wednesday.

Nikita Casap, 17, is accused of shooting and killing his mom, Tatiana Casap, and his stepfather, Donald Mayer, on Feb. 11, and then living with the bodies for nearly two weeks before going on the run. He was later arrested in Kansas.

Casap last appeared in court on April 9 for a preliminary hearing where a detective testified that Nikita Casap’s mother and stepfather’s bodies were so decomposed they had to be identified through dental records.

In that same hearing, Waukesha County Sheriff’s Detective Ross Seitz testified that Casap had previously told a classmate he was going to kill his parents and then himself.

"The defendant, at the time, had made statements about killing himself or harming himself, but first, he would kill his parents by possibly shooting them because he didn't want to subject them to his death," said Seitz.

Court documents revealed that Casap allegedly killed his parents as part of a plot to assassinate President Donald Trump and overthrow the government.

During the preliminary hearing, his cash bond was set at $1,000,000.00, according to court records.

His arraignment is set for 1:15 today, and will be live-streamed on our website.

