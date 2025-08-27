Waukesha teachers rebuild after flooding destroys 4K classrooms; delays start

WAUKESHA — Just weeks before the start of the school year, severe flooding gutted Hadfield Elementary’s 4K classrooms, forcing teachers to salvage what they could and delaying the first day of school for four-year-olds.

“This is all of the stuff that was saved from both classrooms — maybe one third of what we had,” said Colie Thiel, a 4K special education teacher. “Two huge dumpsters were filled with what we lost.”

TMJ4 News Carly O’Connor and Colie Thiel.

Hadfield Principal Mike Elliott said he received word of flooding after Wisconsin’s historic rainfall earlier this month. When he arrived, he found cabinets, sinks, supplies, and even walls damaged.

For Thiel, many of the ruined items had been collected over the past decade.

“A lot of it comes out of our own pocket,” she said. “Having everything ready was the biggest thing for us, and obviously we want the kids to be back in school, but it’s a huge relief that we’ll have a little more time.”

Elliott said crews have spent the past two weeks removing walls, heating covers, and electrical.

“Everything had to go,” he said. “Knowing it was a 4K room with four-year-olds, their first experience in a classroom ever, I knew it was going to take a lot of work.”

TMJ4 News Mike Elliott

In a message to families, Elliott announced that the start of 4K will now be delayed until Monday, Sept. 8, to give staff time to rebuild.

“The good news is that your children will have a brand new classroom for the start of the year,” he wrote in a social media post.

As teachers sort through what remains, they credit the Waukesha community for helping replace what was lost.

“We’ve been really grateful for the support,” Thiel said as she sorted through Amazon donations.

Elliott echoed that sentiment. “It’s just another example of the Waukesha community coming together to help us. Please keep finding other places that need help as well. Continue that outpouring of support to the whole community.”

The school is still working to replace perishable items, and donations can be made directly to Hadfield Elementary.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip