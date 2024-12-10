Waukesha police want the interview TMJ4 News did with an accused murderer

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Waukesha police now want the interview TMJ4 News reporter Rebecca Klopf did with a murder suspect. She spoke with him back in October, hours after his neighbor was discovered dead.

TMJ4 Kevin Lychwick appeared in court to hear the charges against him. He is now sitting in the Waukesha County jail charged with murder and hiding a corpse.

Kevin Lychwick is now sitting in the Waukesha County jail charged with murder and hiding a corpse. When Rebecca spoke to him 6 weeks ago, after his neighbor's body was discovered back in October, that is the exact word he used when he referred to the body.

“They’re talking about a corpse was found at the end of our driveway,” said Lychwick during the Oct. 31, 2024 interview.

TMJ4 Reporter Rebecca Klopf speaks to murder suspect Kevin Lychwick at his apartment, hours after a body was found.

Rebecca knocked on nearly every apartment door, and while each of the neighbors told her how sad it was someone was dead, Lychwick had a different answer.

“It is bizarre. It is bizarre. You wonder what is going on,” said Lychwick.

TMJ4 Konrad Lychwick lives in the apartments where a body was found outside.

Police believe Lychwick shot Carlos Maldonado, 56, in the head in April. According to investigators, he later wrapped his body in plastic, tied it with duct tape, and moved it to the area by the end of the driveway. It was discovered six months later the day before Halloween. Something Lychwick thought was shocking.

“It is an extraordinary situation,” said Lychwick.

TMJ4 Rebecca Klopf (left) knocking on doors in the apartment building where Kevin Lychwick lived while a Waukesha Police Officer stands in the hall. A homicide investigation was going on around the building. (October 21, 2024)

In searching his apartment, police found handwritten notes that they believe were a hit list. There were six other “targets” listed. Investigators also found plans that included “interrogation sites,” “staging areas” and “disposal of rotten meat.” Police say the victim was considered a “target.”

“Mr. Maldonado was number one on his hit list,” said Captain Dan Baumann, Waukesha Police Department.

TMJ4 Waukesha Police Squads sit outside an apartment where a body was found wrapped in a tarp. Kevin Lychwick is now charged with the murder. (October 31, 2024)

And in that hit list, investigators say he had addresses, social media accounts, and birthdays.

“He had grievances with some people. He was a very well detail-oriented individual. Some would say he is creepy,” said Baumann.

Lychwick told Rebecca he was friendly with all his neighbors, and that he lived in a quiet building.

TMJ4 Kevin Lychwick entering a Waukesha County courtroom.

“Something happens over there. It is just…. again, I say bizarre,” said Lychwick. “You expect to feel safe.”

Lychwick is being held on a $5 million dollar cash bond. He had not yet entered a plea, but his defense attorney said she thinks his mental health should be evaluated.

Waukesha police spoke with TMJ4 News on Monday and Rebecca Klopf. They plan to seek a subpoena to acquire the interview conducted with Lychwick.

