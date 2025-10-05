Waukesha Police seek public's help in finding missing man, Michael Edward Taylor

WAUKESHA — The Waukesha Police Department is asking for your help in finding 70-year-old Michael Edward Taylor. Waukesha PD says Michael was Diagnosed with Alzheimer's about 2 years ago and has little to no short-term memory.

He was last seen going for a walk around 5:00 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 3 in the 1400 Block of Oakdale Dr. in Waukesha. Taylor was last seen wearing a blue baseball hat with a white "M" on it, a light blue Nike sweater, grey Aeropostale sweatpants and tan shoes.

Taylor is described as a Black man who is 5'11", 200 lbs. with brown eyes. He has gray hair that is balding and a full beard.

Taylor is missing the tip of his middle finger on his left hand.

Taylor does have a bus pass and has previously been located in Milwaukee.

If you have any information pertaining to this Taylor's location, Waukesha PD asks you to contact their non-emergency line at (262) 524-3831.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip