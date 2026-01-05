Waukesha police asks the public for help in locating 70-year-old Michael Taylor

The Waukesha Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 70-year-old Michael Taylor.

Taylor is a black man who stands at 5'11", weighs 205 lbs, is bald with a goatee, and is missing part of his finger, possibly the middle finger on his left hand. He was last seen on the 1400 block of Oakdale Dr. in Waukesha around 10 p.m..

Police say that he left home on foot late on Friday night or early Saturday morning. He was last seen wearing tan shows, hunter green pants, and possibly a blue colored coat.

Police also say that he may be heading towards Milwaukee where he used to live and may believe he still does. He may also try to use public transportation such as a city bus. He does not own a vehicle.

Waukesha police is asking anyone to call (262) 524-3820 if they have any information.

