Waukesha police arrest armed robbery suspect near Carroll University

WAUKESHA, Wis. — An off-campus Carroll University building was placed on lockout after an alert about a subject with a warrant for armed robbery at Waukesha Memorial Hospital.
The suspect fled on foot, prompting the establishment of a search team. The individual was located and taken into custody, according to Waukesha police.
The off-campus building on Sentry Drive was placed on "lock out" out of an abundance of caution, and nothing occurred on or near campus, according to a university spokesperson.
