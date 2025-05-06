Waukesha police arrest armed robbery suspect near Carroll University

WAUKESHA, Wis. — An off-campus Carroll University building was placed on lockout after an alert about a subject with a warrant for armed robbery at Waukesha Memorial Hospital.

The suspect fled on foot, prompting the establishment of a search team. The individual was located and taken into custody, according to Waukesha police.

TMJ4 The off-campus Carroll University building that was temporarily placed on lockdown on Tuesday, May 6.

The off-campus building on Sentry Drive was placed on "lock out" out of an abundance of caution, and nothing occurred on or near campus, according to a university spokesperson.

