Waukesha plow companies say snow preps for Wednesday have been underway for days

MUKWONAGO, Wis. — Snow preparations have been underway for days at a couple of Waukesha County companies.

All Seasons, a plow company in Mukwonago, is now loading its trucks with salt, brine, and gas before drivers head out for the night, ready for Wednesday’s snow.

TMJ4 Matt Kelser works as a plow driver at All Seasons.

“This will fill all the way up,” said Matt Kelser, a plow driver at All Seasons who is making brine.

He is working on making the perfect mix to keep the parking lots he plows from getting icy. All Seasons focuses mainly on private companies, like grocery store parking lots, and also plows for Milwaukee’s airport.

“When this reads 23.3, we are done,” said Matt.

TMJ4 Mike Anderson of Green Hills Supply in Menomonee Falls supplies brine to area municipalities.



The brine supplier, Mike Anderson of Green Hills Supply in Menomonee Falls, says that depending on what is put in the brine, it can be applied to the road as early as seven days before a snowfall.

So cities, towns, and private companies like All Seasons have been brining for days.

“It has been kind of crazy. We have just been going non-stop, even over the weekend,” said Mike.

Green Hills supplies brine for Elm Grove, Lisbon, Cedarburg, Thiensville, Greenfield, and Milwaukee’s airport, among others. So when a storm hits, just like the plow drivers, Green Hills works around the clock.

TMJ4 All Season truck puts brine down on the clear street ahead of the snow.

“Here, for example, we have delivered salt at 2 in the morning just to make sure our municipalities and our contractors are stocked,” said Mike, speaking about the All Seasons headquarters.

And though they prepared early, plow drivers say what they can’t control is how the snow comes down.

TMJ4 Randy Ziolkowski, plow driver at All Seasons stands in front of his truck.

“Depending on if the snow stops, we might be doing quick cleanups,” said Randy Ziolkowski, plow driver at All Seasons. “Just know that we aren’t going to be able to clear everything right away.”

The plow drivers aren’t just using brine. They said they also salted and started doing that Monday night.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip