Waukesha organization aims to help LGBTQ+ people and their families

As TMJ4 celebrates Pride Month, there is a Waukesha organization you should know about. PFLAG Waukesha is uplifting voices of LGBTQ+ people and their families.

"it is painful to live knowing that you aren't in the right body and that you aren't being allowed to be who you are because other people don't want to pay attention or learn,” said Lucifer Rost, who is currently a senior in high school in Waukesha.

Lucifer Rost is currently a senior in high school in Waukesha. She came out as transgender. Her family is part of PFLAG Waukesha.

She came out as transgender.

“Before I came out to the school I was already being made fun of, but it only got worse when I came out,” said Rost.

Her family is now part of the PFLAG organization.

Lucifer Rost, who is currently a senior in high school in Waukesha.

"We formed specifically to support families that are not getting the support in the community,” said Julie Reuss, president of PFLAG Waukesha.

Julie Reuss is the president of PFLAG Waukesha.



Reuss and Reverend David Simmons are two of the founding members of PFlag Waukesha.

Julie Reuss (left), president of PFLAG Waukesha and Reverend David Simmons (right) are two of the founding members of PFlag Waukesha.

They started the chapter when some area school districts like Waukesha and Kettle Moraine banned pride flags. Other districts required parents' permission before a child could change their pronouns. Reverend Simmons is an Episcopalian priest whose daughter is part of the LGBTQ+ community.

Reverend Simmons is an Episcopalian priest whose daughter is part of the LGBTQ+ community

"What is going on with the school board and the school system here? It has given us support here. It has given us a support group along with other LGBTQIA organizations to kind of advocate for our children and to find support,” said Simmons.

Julie Reuss, president of PFLAG Waukesha, speaks with other members.



He says this is truly a life and death-issue for LGBTQ+ youth. He points to suicide numbers released by the Trevor Project, which is a nonprofit focused on suicide prevention for the community.

Members of PFLAG Waukesha

"People treat this as a political football. It is not. It is about the health of LGBTQIA teens. LGBTQIA teens are known statistically to be 4 times more likely towards suicide than their peers. That changes radically if there is just one person in their life that is accepting of them. It cuts the risk by half,” said Simmons.

For Rost, having this organization makes her feel less alone.

"Knowing we have this community really helps because it shows we have people supporting us,” said Ross.

PFLAG Waukesha has regular education and support meetings on the second Thursday of every month here at the Waukesha Public Library at 321 Wisconsin Ave., Waukesha. The next one is on June 13th at 6:30 p.m. Anyone is welcome to attend. You can find more information about the meetings and the grouphere.

The Trevor Project’s mission is to end suicide among LGBTQ+ young people. If you or someone you know need to talk to a crisis counselor 24/7, 365 days a year, via text, chat, or phone. The Trevor Project is confidential and free. Text ‘START’ to 678-678 or call 1-866-488-7386 for help.

