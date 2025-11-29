Waukesha neighbors and businesses gear up for winter storm

WAUKESHA — From hardware stores to snow removal companies, the region is gearing up for this weekend’s winter storm.

Waukesha residents were outside TNT Ace Hardware on Sunset Boulevard as early as 7:30 a.m. Friday, preparing for the approaching snowfall.

"I came for a TV antenna, but I always get salt because I want to be prepared," said Betty Buckheit.

Bob Weed was buying brushes for his truck after testing his snowblower earlier.

"It's early, and we haven't had snow like this in many years," Weed said.

Tim Farrell, assistant manager at TNT Ace Hardware, urged customers to check their snowblowers and stock up on salt for when snow melts and refreezes.

He also said it’s smart to keep shovels, scrapers, and extra gloves on hand.

Down the road at Snow Patrol in New Berlin, roughly 200 employees are gearing up for snow removal across Southeast Wisconsin.

“Today has been very busy getting everything prepped and moved out to the different areas. We’re still working on a couple of pieces of equipment, " Kyle Klask, field operations manager, said.

The company services over 200 commercial sites from Grafton to Gurnee, Illinois.

Klask urged drivers to stay off the roads while crews work.

"Takes a lot of time and a lot of people to get it all done," Klask said. "If you don't have to drive, don't drive.”

Winter driving safety tips from AAA:

If you have to drive, AAA recommends checking your vehicle's battery, tires, windshield wipers, and fluid levels.

Keep an emergency kit in your car with blankets, water, non-perishable food, a flashlight, and jumper cables.

When driving in winter conditions, reduce your speed and increase following distance. Accelerate and brake slowly to avoid skidding. If your car starts to skid, steer in the direction you want to go and avoid overcorrecting.

AAA also advises keeping your gas tank at least half full to prevent fuel lines from freezing and to ensure you have enough fuel if you get stranded.

