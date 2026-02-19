WAUKESHA. WIS. — A Waukesha man was sentenced to seven years in prison Tuesday after pleading guilty to killing a tow truck driver on Christmas Eve 2024.

TMJ4 Christopher Sponholz

Christopher Sponholz changed his plea to guilty in Waukesha County Court in exchange for the state's recommendation of a seven-year prison sentence. He struck and killed Hussain Farhat while Farhat was loading a disabled vehicle onto his tow truck on I-94 near Sawyer Road.

"I want to apologize and let you know how truly sorry I am," Sponholz said during the emotional hearing.

Ray Dahabrah Hussein Farhat, a 40-year-old tow truck operator, was killed in a tragic hit-and-run on I-94 on Christmas Eve.

Nearly a dozen family members were present as Sponholz asked Judge William Domina for leniency. Sponholz claimed he never saw Farhat when he struck him with his minivan, saying he thought he had hit a deer instead.

Judge Domina criticized Sponholz's initial response to the crash.

Watch: Waukesha man sentenced to 7 years for killing tow truck driver on Christmas Eve

Waukesha man sentenced to 7 years for killing tow truck driver on Christmas Eve

"Your initial reaction was to hide responsibility and avoid," Domina said. "People deserve to be treated as human beings, not discarded. Not dumped in a ditch. Not pushed to the side like a dead deer."

Following the Christmas Eve crash, tow truck drivers gathered in Waukesha County from around the area to remind people to slow down and move over in honor of Farhat. The judge said if Sponholz had followed that law, the family would not be without their father.

Mike Beiermeister

"There are three children who don't have a father who will grow up wondering what would have been. What could have been," Domina said.

A new law was passed that requires people to not only slow down and move over for tow trucks but also for any disabled vehicle on the road.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip