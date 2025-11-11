Waukesha man found guilty of girlfriend's 2022 murder faces sentencing Tuesday

WAUKESHA — The Waukesha man convicted of murdering his longtime girlfriend, Stephanie Pavlons, in 2022 is scheduled to appear in court for a sentencing hearing Tuesday.

A jury last week deliberated for about an hour before returning a guilty verdict for Matthew Pahl, despite the case being built entirely on circumstantial evidence with no known cause of death.

Surveillance video became a key piece of evidence, showing Pavlons leaving her apartment with her purse and water bottle. The same video captured Pahl returning with those same items, but he never reported his girlfriend missing.

In court last week, Pavlons’ mother testified that her daughter was in an abusive relationship, though she also revealed that her daughter had previously attempted suicide.

The defense seized on this history, arguing Pavlons left a suicide note and went into the woods on her own. The prosecution, however, painted a different picture, alleging Pahl strangled Pavlons with her own purse strap when she tried to leave the relationship.

Pahl’s sentencing hearing is scheduled to start at 1 p.m., according to court records.

