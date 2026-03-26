WAUKESHA, Wis. — Waukesha man faces attempted homicide charges after 120 mph drunk driving crash and shootout with Brookfield Police. Joseph Fliss, 32 appeared in court for the first time since being detained January 31. He was slowly wheeled into court with visible bandages and hair missing on the back of his head.

TMJ4 Joseph Fliss, 32, is accused of getting into a shoot out with Brookfield Police and randomly shooting a homes in Waukesha the week prior.

Fliss is accused of two counts of first-degree attempted homicide for shooting at Brookfield Police officers at the end of January. Police say they shot back, hitting Fliss multiple times. Prosecutors say Fliss just missed hitting a police officer.

Watch: Waukesha man charged for shootout with Brookfield Police and a 120 mph drunk driving crash

Waukesha man charged for shootout with Brookfield Police and a 120 mph drunk driving crash

"One of the bullets can be seen on body camera going past one of the officers, that is how close this was to a tragedy truly occurring in our community," Waukesha County Prosecutor Brooke Schultz said.

TMJ4 Joseph Fliss sitting in court.

Before the shootout, court records say Fliss ran away from a traffic crash involving two other vehicles. Police say he was drunk and speeding at the time.

"It gets worse and worse, crashing into a vehicle at 120 miles an hour," Waukesha County Court Commissioner Daniel Rieck said.

The week before the shootout, on Jan. 24, video surveillance captured Fliss allegedly shooting randomly at homes and children who were playing outside in Waukesha.

TMJ4 Surveillance video of a vehicle driving by and shooting in a Waukesha neighborhood.

"Nearly striking people, nearly killing people," Rieck said.

The court commission said that at any time, Fliss could have stopped what he was doing, but he did not.

TMJ4 Captain Dan Baumann, Waukesha Police Department, speaks about the arrest of a suspect in a string of random shootings. The suspect was taken into custody after a shootout with Brookfield Police following a crash. (Feb. 2026)

"Instead of taking any responsibility, you decide the best way out is to try to kill police officers," Rieck said.

The court set bail for Fliss at $1,250,000. Fliss has not yet entered a plea. He is due back in court on March 31.

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