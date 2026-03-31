Waukesha man accused of shooting at homes and Brookfield Police back in court

WAUKESHA, Wis. — A Waukesha man accused of randomly shooting at homes and getting into a shootout with Brookfield Police was wheeled back into court to learn his criminal complaint has been amended. There are now a total of 15 victims associated with his case.

TMJ4 Joseph Fliss is wheeled into court.

Joseph Fliss faces attempted homicide charges among a dozen other crimes. During his recent court appearance Tuesday, Fliss learned more victims were added to his case.

"If he is convicted, I believe he is a danger to our community, and I’m looking for a very long incarceration," Waukesha County District Attorney Lesli Boese said.

TMJ4 Lesli Boese, Waukesha County District Attorney

The first series of crimes began on Jan. 24 and was caught on surveillance video. Fliss is accused of driving through a Waukesha neighborhood near Waukesha West High School and shooting at homes. At least three different homes were hit while people were inside.

"The children that we did charge for were in houses that were shot into," Boese said.

Some of the 15 victims have reached out to the court to express how the shootings have affected them.

TMJ4 Surveillance video of a vehicle driving by and shooting in a Waukesha neighborhood.

"Knowing those rounds are piercing those walls, nearly striking people, nearly killing people," Waukesha County Court Commissioner Daniel Rieck said.

"One of the victims discussed how it has impacted their home lives, their personal lives, their sense of security in their home is gone," Rieck said.

TMJ4 Joseph Fliss speaks to his attorney in court.

Court records say Fliss was involved in another series of crimes on Jan. 31, a week after the random shootings. He is accused of driving drunk at speeds exceeding 120 mph and crashing his vehicle into two others. Fliss then ran away from the crash and Brookfield police officers.

"Then he ends up shooting at police officers. It is our belief that flashlights were on him and was just about to call him out when the defendant started firing shots," Boese said.

Fliss has yet to enter a plea. He will do that at his preliminary hearing on Wednesday, April 8.

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