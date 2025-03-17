Waukesha is in the middle of a trash changeover

WAUKESHA, Wis. — It is the start of a trash change over in Waukesha. For the next three weeks the city is transitioning from Waste Management to Johns Disposal Service.

“This is a big service change in Waukesha, it likely affects everybody basically,” said Dustin Nolan, Waukesha’s recycling and solid waste coordinator.

The city says it is the first major switch in about two decades. For half the city residents, who have recycling pick up this week, they start the change.

"Your bin goes away today?” asks reporter Rebecca Klopf.

"No, no, they took the recycling and they left the bin,” said Janet Narloch.

“They didn't take it at this point,” said her husband Nick Narloch.

TMJ4 checked with the city to find out what Janet and Nick should do. Nolan says do not bring in your recycling cart. Even if they have not picked it up, they will. They said leave the bin on the street.

Greg Schneider saw it all in action at his house.

"The second wave was picking up the recycling bin,” said Greg Schneider as truck drove by filled with empty recycling bins.

When it comes to making the change, there is only one size option for recycling bins. But the city is offering small, medium and large size for garage containers. People had to already make that selection. But if a resident changes their mind, they can pay a one-time fee to switch to a different size. Bulky item pick-ups will also now cost between $45 and $75.

“It is now on demand and residents will have to pay when they need it. As opposed to paying for it at all times whether they used it or not,” said Dustin.

On the week of March 31st, everyone in the city should change out their garbage bins. Greg says he is ready to go.

"It all went smooth from my perspective,” said Greg.

