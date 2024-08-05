Waukesha couple brings cool new headquarters to life

WAUKESHA, Wis. — A pickleball court, a lounge balcony, and a product closet are just some of the things you will find inside a Waukesha business’ new headquarters. Sky High Marketing opened its brand new headquarters at 707 Executive Place in Waukesha.
“Welcome to SkyHigh Marketing,” said Rachel Kozinski, the chief financial officer of Sky High Marketing.
The company does promotional products for all types of businesses from ProHealth to Johnsonville. But you might know them from their sports products.
“Professionally, right now we work with the Bucks, the Brewers, Memphis Grizzlies, Washington Wizards, Capitols, Chicago Blackhawks, and then we are talking to a bunch of other teams. Sports is really growing for us right now,” said Josh Kozinski, chief executive officer of Sky High Marketing.
If you caught a T-shirt at a Bucks game or got a cool giveaway at the Brewers, Sky High likely made it. One of their most famous giveaways was a replica of the Bucks Championship ring.
“We had people lining up at Fiserv Forum at like 9 a.m. They were gone. This was massively popular,” said Josh Kozinski.
Josh and Rachel said they learned during COVID that they wanted to have control of their products from start to finish. So now they have this product warehouse connected to the creative department, sports marketing, and sales teams.
Watch: Waukesha couple wants business to be fun.
The new building puts everything under one roof including embroidering and direct-to-garment printing.
Right now, there are 42 employees at this Waukesha office. They also have a small office in Nevada which helps them connect to the trade show business. The new headquarters sits on 12.5 acres and has lots of empty space around offices, [and] they see things only getting bigger in Waukesha.
“We are growing, we’re expanding and this building is really built for us to do so,” said Josh Kozinski.
