Waukesha County voters warn others to prepare for confusing questions on the August ballot

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. — Two major questions are on the August ballot that ask voters to amend Wisconsin’s constitution. But when TMJ4 spoke to people voting early on those questions, nearly everyone could agree they were not easy to understand.

TMJ4

“Did you feel it was clear?” asked reporter Rebecca Klopf.

“No,” said Julie O’Neill, a New Berlin voter.

TMJ4 Julie O'Neill, New Berlin voter

“They were complex questions,” said Ann Knabe, a Waukesha voter.

TMJ4 Ann Knabe, a Waukesha voter.

“If you came to the polls without knowing ahead of time that those were on there, do you think you would have known the way you wanted to vote?” asked Klopf.

Watch: Waukesha voters confused by ballot questions

'They were complex questions': Waukesha voters confused by ballot questions

"No, I wouldn't and I'm a doctorate-educated person, so,” said Raymond Kloss, a Waukesha voter.

TMJ4 Raymond Kloss, a Waukesha voter

The August Primary has these two questions on the ballot.

Question 1: Delegation of appropriation power. Shall Article IV, Section 35 (1) of Article IV of the constitution be created to provide that the legislature may not delegate its sole power to determine how moneys shall be appropriated?

Question 2:Allocation of federal moneys. Shall Article IV, Section 35 (2) of the constitution be created to prohibit the governor from allocating any federal moneys the governor accepts on behalf of the state without the approval of the legislature by joint resolution or as provided by legislative rule?

Scott Bauer/AP FILE - Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks at Cumberland Elementary School, July 8, 2021, in Whitefish Bay, Wis. Wisconsin, Kansas, Michigan and Pennsylvania, are places with Republicans in control of state legislatures with Democratic-held governorships are on the ballot in the fall. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer, File)

Both of these involve the powers of the Governor and federal dollars given to the state. This goes to back COVID, when the federal government gave billions of dollars of COVID relief funds. The Republican-controlled legislature wanted to hand out the money, and passed a bill to do that. However, democratic Governor Tony Evers vetoed it. If these amendments pass it will become a constitutional amendment that Governor Evers can not veto.

Scott Bauer/AP Wisconsin Assembly Republicans gather in a nearly empty chamber to convene, and in less than a minute adjourn, a special session called by Gov. Tony Evers to expand Medicaid coverage on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in Madison, Wisconsin. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer)

The simplest explanation is voting yes would limit the governor's ability to spend federal money. Voting no would keep things the way they are.

Not what any of the voters said felt clear in the actual questions.

"I would have thought I would have voted opposite of what I did,” said O’Neill.

TMJ4 Jarrod Dreske, a New Berlin voter

"If you are for certain legislative power or for the governor's power, I wouldn't want you to misinterpret them and turn around and not have the will of the people be done,” said Jarrod Dreske, a New Berlin voter.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip