Waukesha County Technical College Applied AI Lab director, program manager discuss vision for new program

PEWAUKEE, Wis — Waukesha County Technical College (WCTC) is positioning itself at the forefront of artificial intelligence education and application in the region. The college has established what they're calling the first Applied Artificial Intelligence lab in the Midwest, designed to bridge the gap between theoretical AI concepts and practical implementation.

"This is a lab. This is a place where we are meant to have people to tinker," said Sarah Buszka, WCTC director of the Applied AI Lab.

The lab represents a significant step beyond theoretical AI education, focusing instead on putting artificial intelligence into action. This practical approach builds on expertise from professionals like Clayton Custer who now works in the lab as a program manager for start ups. He brings real-world experience to the program.

"We were building video games for math and science learning," Custer said. "VR science class."

As TMJ4 toured the facility, we learned that the lab's mission extends beyond education to supporting regional economic development. The initiative aims to connect local businesses in southeast Wisconsin with AI resources, including access to other companies, mentors, and experts like Buszka, who owns her own AI consulting company while directing the lab.

Custer, who is the program manager for gBETA and gALPHA at the Applied AI Lab, explained the diverse applications they're exploring: "We worked with a company that analyzes traffic cams footage and using it to redesign intersections. That is AI. But so is somebody creating a chat bot to help a veterinary customer."

The lab's development coincides with WCTC launching a new AI degree program focused on business and manufacturing applications. The timing appears strategic, as the college works to meet growing industry demand.

Watch: Waukesha County Technical College director, program manager discuss vision for new Applied AI Lab

"We are trying figure to figure out how to do that as we are building these degree programs on the fly. We like to say we are building the plane as we are flying it," Buszka said.

The demand for AI-trained professionals appears substantial, with Buszka noting significant interest from local employers: "A pretty large business in this county just asked us, are your students graduated yet? I know you just started a two-year program, are they graduated yet. We are hiring 25 AI specific positions. We need your students."

While the newest degree program doesn't begin until fall, WCTC's message is clear about their readiness to lead in AI education and application.

"We're here and we are ready," Buszka said.

