Waukesha County student gets unique opportunity to foster dog for college class

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Carroll University has some extra furry graduates this semester. The animal behavior students have fostered seven dogs as part of their program and have now completed their training. Some have already been adopted by families. Others are still waiting to find their new home.

Mopsie is a lab mix that joined the college program in January. Her human partner is Faith Schadewald. The senior is graduating with an Animal Behavior major. The two have been paired up as part of that program. And they might be some of the most envied students on campus.

“They're like, 'Oh, you are so lucky.' But they don't truly understand the work it takes,” said Faith on the foster dog program.

“Each student is paired with a shelter dog and they are fully responsible for their care and training and we support them with the curriculum,” said Leann Boucha, adjunct instructor at Carroll University.

Faith is fostering Mopsie from the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County. HAWS takes care of all the vet care, but these students work with the shelter and their instructor as it happens. Boucha says students in the program graduate to take on a variety of jobs from becoming vets to animal trainers or in Faith's case… she will be heading to Minnesota to work at a Wildlife Rehab Center. She says the program has already helped teach her training and animal welfare techniques.

“I think a big aspect is you have to incorporate welfare with our animals, you know a part of welfare is enrichment,” said Faith.,

Although Faith knows the hardest part is still to come. Mopsie is graduating from the program and they are preparing to say goodbye. Some of the dogs already have been adopted out to their new families.

"I wanted to adopt her but due to family circumstances I can’t,” said Faith. "It is okay not to be a dog's forever. That is what fostering is. You are a temporary placeholder to help them find that forever home. Being able to do that is really awesome."

Mopsie and another dog in this program are still available. If you are interested in becoming their forever home you can apply here to HAWS by filling out their adoptions form.

