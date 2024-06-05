Waukesha County Sheriff's Office looking for volunteers to search for Isaiah Cramer

The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office is looking for volunteers to help search for missing person Isaiah Cramer.

The 16-year-old hasn't been seen since February 4th. His family says he was staying at a residential treatment center in Vernon for mental health issues. His mother had seen him the night before he went missing. The family added he requires daily medication that he does not have with him.

Isaiah is 5’10” tall and 220 pounds. He was last seen wearing dark sweatpants and a dark, hooded sweatshirt.

On Saturday, June 8th, EquuSearch Midwest plans to coordinate a search for the teen in the Vernon area. The organization is looking for volunteers to help — leaders ask those volunteers to be at least 18-years-old and have a photo ID.

The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office will be assisting the search and says the area is in rough terrain. So, volunteers should dress accordingly.

Volunteers should plan to meet at Big Bend Elementary School to register by 7:30 a.m. To learn more about the event and fill out a volunteer waiver, visit this link. If you are unable to print out the waiver and fill out beforehand, you'll be asked to do so when you arrive.

Anyone with any information about Cramer's whereabouts is asked to call the Waukesha County Sheriff's Office at 262-446-5090.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip