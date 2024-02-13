Family asking for help locating missing Waukesha County teen

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. — Now eight days since he went missing, the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help locating 16-year-old Isaiah Cramer.

Isaiah was last seen on the evening of February 4 around Maple Ave and Center Dr. in the Village of Vernon.

His family is offering a $2,000 reward for credible information that leads to bringing him home.

TMJ4 News spoke with Isaiah’s mom, Kim Cramer, who has been putting up fliers all over Waukesha County.

“There’s a lot of people that love my son. That love our son. So I’m banking on those people,” Cramer said through tears.

Cramer shared Isaiah was staying at a residential treatment center in Vernon for mental health issues. She had seen him the night before he went missing.

“He’s known for walkabouts but never like this,” Cramer said. “We love you, Isaiah. Please come home. We need you to come home.”

The family added he requires daily medication that he does not have with him.

Isaiah is 5’10” tall and 220 pounds. He was last seen wearing dark sweatpants and a dark, hooded sweatshirt.

The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department told TMJ4 News they have searched the community for days.

A Facebook post shared by the department on February 9 said “At this time, the area search efforts have concluded in Vernon, but all leads continue to be investigated by the Sheriff’s Department.”

They say they have expanded the search to other counties.

Anyone with information on Isaiah's location is asked to call the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department at 262-446-5090.



