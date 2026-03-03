WAUKESHA COUNTY — Global tensions overseas could soon affect drivers in Waukesha County and across southeastern Wisconsin — even if the full impact isn’t yet showing up at the pump.

Waukesha County residents brace for higher gas prices after oil prices jump amid U.S. strike on Iran

“I think today is the first time I’ve seen mid-grade at $2.99 a gallon,” said Annette Dure of New Berlin. “But, at least it’s not $4 or $5.”

Crude oil prices surged on Monday following U.S. strikes in Iran, according to NBC News. Analysts said escalating conflict could push U.S. gas prices well above $3 per gallon if instability continues.

About 20% of the world’s oil supply moves through the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping route near Iran, NBC News reported. Even without a direct disruption, analysts say uncertainty alone can drive oil prices higher — and gas stations often follow crude’s lead.

In the Milwaukee area, prices were already rising before the latest developments.

According to GasBuddy, the average price of gasoline in Milwaukee increased 27.1 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.72 a gallon on Monday based on a survey of 615 stations. That’s 26.9 cents higher than a month ago and 3.1 cents higher than a year ago.

Statewide prices ranged from $2.16 to $3.19 per gallon.

“You just have to find ways to deal with it. Whether it's going to big box stores, buying in bulk, canning— you do what you have to do,” Dure said.

Ray Proeber of New Berlin said he was filling up because his tank was nearly empty and estimated it costs about $70 to fill it.

“Nothing you can do about the price,” Proeber said. “It’s going to do what it’s going to do.”

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said in a statement that the national average has climbed for four straight weeks due to seasonal trends and broader market dynamics.

He said markets are now reacting to the U.S.–Iran attacks, increasing geopolitical risk premiums even without an immediate supply disruption.

“I’m surprised how much what’s happening affects all the other people in that area as well,” Proeber said.

AAA tracks fuel prices by state and county on its website, and the GasBuddy app enables drivers to compare local station prices in real-time.

For now, drivers here are watching events thousands of miles away — knowing global shifts can quickly translate to the price posted outside their neighborhood gas station.

