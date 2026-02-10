Waukesha County public health officer shares what to know as measles cases emerge across Wisconsin

WAUKESHA — Health officials across Wisconsin are monitoring measles activity after several travel-related cases were confirmed in recent weeks, including one earlier case in Waukesha County that has since been cleared.

Waukesha County was notified Jan. 24 of a confirmed measles case tied to international travel, according to Benjamen Jones, the county’s public health officer.

The county completed contact tracing and quarantine protocols, and no additional cases were linked to that exposure.

“We’ve gotten through that quarantine period with no additional cases. That ended this past weekend,” Jones said.

“It’s fairly uncommon to not have additional cases,” he said. “It’s also rare that we have multiple travel-associated cases in southern Wisconsin at the same time.”

Additional measles cases have been confirmed in Dane County and Milwaukee County.

In Milwaukee, the City of Milwaukee Health Department is responding to a measles exposure involving a traveler at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services identified six Milwaukee residents potentially exposed during the flight.

Jones said eight people from Waukesha County were also potentially exposed during that same flight. He said those individuals were referred to their local health departments for follow-up.

“Whoever is exposed, that’s actually sent to their home health department, and we investigate that,” Jones said.

Health officials assess exposed individuals for immunity based on vaccination records, blood work showing immunity, or a prior infection.

Jones said overall risk to the public remains low, but travel increases the chance of exposure.

“We still believe risk is very low, but as we’ve seen now with the flight, it’s possible to be exposed,” he said.

Health officials continue to urge residents to verify their vaccination status.

“The most important thing people can do is get vaccinated and, if you are, be able to find your records,” Jones said.

People born before 1957 are generally presumed immune, Jones said.

However, he added that there may be some individuals that received inactivated vaccines before the late 1960's that weren't as effective.

Immunization records can be accessed through the Wisconsin Immunization Registry (WIR).

Jones said health agencies remain focused on prevention.

“Public health wants to protect the community,” he said. “That’s what we’re here for.”

MMR vaccines are available at doctors’ offices, some pharmacies, and at MHD Clinics [city.milwaukee.gov] during walk-in immunization hours.

