Waukesha County experiencing extreme flooding; Residents urged to avoid travel

WAUKESHA — Waukesha County is currently experiencing severe flooding in several areas following intense rainfall over the past 24 hours.

Emergency Operations Center (EOC) is coordinating a comprehensive response with local municipalities, public safety agencies, and public works teams, according to the Waukesha County Office of Emergency Management.

Key efforts include monitoring river and stream levels.

"We are closely tracking conditions on the Fox River and other key water systems in coordination with the National Weather Service," officials said.

"Flooding along the lower Waukesha Fox River is of particular concern as the river has surpassed its flood stage, causing localized impacts and requiring continued attention."

Emergency crews are also working with local communities to address road closures, evacuations, and shelter needs where necessary.

Residents should avoid travel near flood-prone areas. Residents in need of assistance can call 211 for information on resources or to report any damages to property or surrounding areas.

The community is reminded to only call 911 if it’s a life-threatening emergency.

