Waukesha County dispensary owners call for regulations of people selling cannabis 

PEWAUKEE, Wis. — Two Waukesha County hemp dispensary owners are advocating for stricter regulations after two Milwaukee children were hospitalized for accidentally consuming cannabis gummies that resembled popular candy.

The incident, which involved children ages 4 and 9, has sparked concern among responsible business owners who worry about the industry's reputation and public safety.

TMJ4 Bill Fuchs is the owner of Ethereal Gold Dispensary in Waukesha.

"The products they bought were a blatant knock-off, off of an existing candy, made to look like candy to sell to children. It is just wrong," said Bill Fuchs, owner of Ethereal Gold Dispensary.

According to information revealed at a Milwaukee Licensing Committee meeting, the children consumed gummies that looked similar to Trolli Sour Brite Crawlers but contained 600 mg of THC. A convenience store clerk reportedly handed the package directly to the children, whose guardian believed they were purchasing regular candy.

Photo provided Gummies similar to this one were sold to the children in Milwaukee. The THC label is in the bottom corner of the bag.

Pete Swan of Green Swan Hemp Company in Pewaukee explained his frustration with the current situation.

"With a lack of regulation, things get out of hand," Swan said.

Both Swan and Fuchs showed how they've implemented their own safeguards despite the lack of state requirements. Their stores in Waukesha and Pewaukee clearly mark products containing THC and enforce age restrictions.

TMJ4 Pete Swan, owner of the Green Swan Hemp Company in Pewaukee.

"For any intoxicating hemp products, it is going to be 21 and older, even though the state doesn't require it," Swan said.

The Milwaukee Licensing Committee determined that because Wisconsin has no laws prohibiting the sale of hemp-derived THC products to minors, no one faced consequences for the incident that sent the children to the hospital.

Both owners emphasized that responsible businesses want proper oversight to protect consumers and legitimate operators.

TMJ4 Products inside the Green Swan Hemp Company.

"There needs to be a minimum standard," Swan said. "There are companies out there that want to do it the right way and want to see the longevity of this industry last in our state."

Fuchs is taking his advocacy to the federal level, supporting the Cannabinoid Safety and Regulation Act, which was introduced in the U.S. Senate this fall.

The dispensary owners believe that without proper regulation, similar incidents could continue to put children at risk while damaging the reputation of businesses committed to responsible practices.

