Waukesha County deputies search for missing 28-year-old man after car found abandoned at park

WAUKESHA, Wis. — The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a 28-year-old man who was reported missing after his vehicle was found abandoned at Nashotah County Park on Monday.

Allen J. Roller, 28, was reported missing by his family after they discovered his vehicle at the park. The sheriff’s department said attempts to contact him have been unsuccessful.

Roller is described as 6 feet tall, with blue eyes and mid-length curly brown hair, and weighing about 185 pounds. It is unclear what clothing he was wearing.

The sheriff’s department said foul play is not suspected in the initial investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s department at 262-446-5070.

